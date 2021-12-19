PFI march to Kochi ED office on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Popular Front of India (PFI) has decided to hold a protest march to the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kochi on Tuesday to oppose the agency’s recent raids at the houses of its leaders as part of the probe into suspected money laundering activities.

However, police are yet to give permission to the protest rally in the wake of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the city and considering the security of ED’s office in Kochi. PFI, in a statement, said ED, NIA, CBI and Income-Tax departments are being used against Islamic organisations at the behest of RSS to buttress its agenda of a Muslim-free India.

“Fake allegation and cases by ED against PFI started in 2018. Without any evidence, ED files cases of money laundering, foreign funding and hawala transactions against PFI, none of which have been proven till now,” PFI claimed.However, the Kochi city police are hesitant to give permission for the march.