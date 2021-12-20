Four more Omicron cases reported in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state reported four more Omicron cases on Monday. All the four people infected with the new variant of Covid causing virus are in Thiruvananthapuram.

The persons identified are a 41-year old woman who came from the UK with her teenage son (he was tested positive for Omicron on Saturday) and his grandmother (67) who was in primary contact list, a 27-year old woman from UK and a 32-year-old man from Nigeria.

The 27-year-old UK returnee who landed in Thiruvananthapuram on December 12 has been identified as one of the primary contacts in the airplane. She was tested positive for Covid on December 16. The Nigeria-returnee was tested positive for Covid at the airport on December 17 and he was undergoing hospital quarantine. The samples of all the four were tested for Omicron at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The boy landed in Thiruvananthapuram along with his parents and a sister on December 9. All of them are under observation. As many as 15 Omicron cases have been reported in the state so far.