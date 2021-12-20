Online platform to market bamboo, coir products soon: Kerala minister P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state will launch an online platform to market bamboo, coir, and palm-based products, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Sunday.

"Digital University was assigned the task of studying the online market potential of traditional products. It has submitted the report," Rajeeve said after inaugurating the 18th edition of Kerala Bamboo Fest, organised by the Kerala State Bamboo Mission (KSBM), at Marine Drive ground here.

"Though storage and logistics will be a challenge, marketing can be ensured online," he said. Rajeeve also said the trade centre being set up by KINFRA on a 15-acre plot will be ready within two years and will provide exhibitors a permanent venue to showcase their products.

"At a time when environmental awareness is on the rise, products that are in harmony with nature are important. Of them, bamboo has potential, but its shortage should be addressed. Around 15,000 bamboo saplings were planted on 300 acres on the Kerala campus of Aligarh University in consultation with the forest department. The Kerala State Bamboo Corporation will open five permanent stores across the state as the bamboo fair once a year is insufficient," said Rajeeve.

Over 200 handicraft workers and nine organisations would be part of this year's bamboo fest. A special bamboo gallery would be arranged to exhibit handicrafts created under KSBM. The fest is open for visitors from 11 am to 8 pm till December 23.

Entry is free. The fest has stalls from the bamboo corporation, the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), forest department and Handicraft Development Corporation. Bamboo furniture, handicrafts, jewellery, decorative items, bags, utensils, and variety of food items made from bamboo are showcased in the stalls. Rajeeve also launched a book, ‘Introduction to some bamboos of Kerala’ published by KFRI.