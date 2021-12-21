STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Citizens are duty-bound to respect the prime minister: Kerala High Court

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan dismissed the petition with a hefty cost of one lakh rupees to be paid by the petitioner to the Kerala State Legal Services Authority.

Published: 21st December 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate

Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)

By Online Desk

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking to do away with prime minister Narendra Modi's photograph from Covid-19 vaccination certificates. The court maintained that citizens are duty-bound to respect the prime minister.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan dismissed the petition with a hefty cost of one lakh rupees to be paid by the petitioner to the Kerala State Legal Services Authority within six weeks, Live Law reports.

The court observed, "The people elect the eligible persons among them and send them to the Parliament and the majority party will select their leader and he will be our Honourable Prime Minister for five years. Till the next general election, he will be the Prime Minister of India...Therefore, according to me, it is the duty of the citizens to respect the Prime Minister of India, and of course, they can differ on the policies of the Government and even the political stand of the Prime Minister."

The court further held that "The Prime Minister of India is not a person who entered the parliament house by breaking the roof of the parliament building. He came to power because of the mandate of the people."

The plea was filed by a senior citizen and an RTI activist who was aggrieved by his vaccination certificate bearing the photograph of the Prime Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Justice PV Kunhikrishnan Kerala High Court COVID-19 vaccination certificates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp