Four SDPI men in custody for involvement in BJP leader's murder in Kerala's Alappuzha

Police found two bikes abandoned in Mannancherry which had bloodstains on them creating the suspicion that it was used by the killer gang. 

21st December 2021

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The special investigation team probing the twin murder case in Alappuzha took four activists of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) into custody in connection with the murder of BJP's OBC Morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan.

Police have also found two bikes abandoned at Mannancherry where the gruesome murder happened. Bloodstains were found on the bikes and it created suspicion that the two-wheelers were used by the gang who murdered Renjith, police said.

According to an officer, the team took into custody many activists of SDPI and RSS in connection with the murders. “Four SDPI activists are suspected to be involved in the murder and their questioning is progressing. A municipal councilor is also in custody, but we do not have enough evidence to prove his role in the murder. The assailants who participated in the Renjith murder did not use mobile phones which is a hurdle in the investigation,” the officer said.

The assailants who murdered K S Shan, state secretary of SDPI, have also been identified, but they are not using mobile phones and hence it is a bit difficult to trace them, the officials said.

The special team arrested two RSS activists in the Shan murder on Monday. Rajendra Prasad 39, Kavachira house, Ponnad, Mannancherry and Ratheesh alias Kuttan, 31, Kulamakkiveliyil, Kattoor were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. They have direct involvement in the murder of Shan. 

A total of 12 accused have been named in the murder and the remaining 10 are absconding, police said.

An all-party meeting convened to calm the tension prevailing in the district will be held at Collectorate here in the evening. State ministers and leaders of all political organizations will be attending the meeting.
 

