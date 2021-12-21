STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC notice to government, Lulu mall on 'illegal' collection of parking fees

Vadakkan has alleged that the mall staff closed the exit gates and threatened him when he initially refused to pay the amount.

Published: 21st December 2021 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

lulu mall

Lulu Mall. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government, a muncipality and the Lulu International shopping mall at Ernakulam, on a plea that the mall was illegally collecting parking fees from customers.

Justice N Nagaresh issued notice to the state government, the Kalamassery Municipality and the shopping mall, seeking their stand on the petition, which contended that the mall's management was responsible for providing free parking to customers.

Petitioner Pauly Vadakkan, a film director, moved the high court after Rs 20 as parking fees was collected from him when he had visited the mall on December 2.

Vadakkan has alleged that the mall staff closed the exit gates and threatened him when he initially refused to pay the amount.

"The parking area in a commercial complex is a public place meant for the purpose of the customers visiting that commercial complex and the 1st respondent (Lulu) in no way can collect parking fees for the same.

"The statute does not confer any right to the first respondent to collect parking fees from their customers. Therefore it is clear that the 1st respondent is collecting parking fees without any authority of law and the same is illegal," the plea filed through advocate Jomy K Jose claimed.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Jose argued that the mall does not have the license to collect parking fees from customers.

However, this contention was opposed by Lulu's lawyer, who said that the mall has a license. The petition has claimed that parking fees was being collected by the mall since 2010 and thus the same needs to be recovered by the government.

It has sought a declaration that collection of parking fees by the mall was illegal and a refund of the Rs 20 collected from the petitioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp