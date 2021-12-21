STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malabar tamarind seeds can yield edible oil: Scientists

The tamarind variety, called Garcinia gummi-gutta scientifically, is found in almost all parts of Kerala with an abundance in the central Travancore region.

Published: 21st December 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Malabar tamarind

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Carrying out innovative research, the scientists at the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute in Thiruvananthapuram have hit upon Malabar tamarind, or kudampuli in Malayalam, as a good source of edible oil.

The tamarind variety, called Garcinia gummi-gutta scientifically, is found in almost all parts of Kerala with an abundance in the central Travancore region. The study by Dr K B Rameshkumar and Dr M Priya Rani shows that seeds of Malabar tamarind have a yield of 35 to 40%. That means 350 to 400ml of oil can be extracted from a kilogram of tamarind seeds.

The same quantity of coconut yields 500ml. But tamarind oil outshines coconut oil in illuminating power, says project leader Rameshkumar. “Illuminating power is high for the oil extracted from Garcinia gummi- gutta. Two millilitres of Garcinia oil will light a lamp for 40 minutes while coconut oil, under the same conditions, lasts for 30 to 35 minutes,” he said.

The new variety of oil was found good for cooking though it was not as tasty as coconut oil. It was found ideal for cosmetics and soap production as well. At present, hundreds of tonnes of the seeds are wasted in the state after the rinds are harvested.

Based on a scientific assessment, Rameshkumar says that about 500 tonnes of seeds are wasted in the central Travancore region alone, which would yield 200 tonnes of oil a year. The idea gains significance considering the huge demand for edible oil in the state which is met through domestic production and procurement from other states.

“The research finding has impact on reducing the import of edible oils, sustainable utilisation of local plant resources and increasing the revenue of the rural agriculture sector,” he said. Oil extraction from Malabar tamarind was prevalent in the state in the past. But people abandoned it presumably with the start of commercial oil production.

The fruit rinds are now commonly used as a condiment and as a source of hydroxy citric acid, an antiobesity agent. Dr R Prakashkumar, director of the research institute, said it is involved in developing strategies for the utilisation of regionally available oil seeds with the help of modern science and technology tools. “Various programmes are conducted to handhold emerging entrepreneurs in the herbal technology sector,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp