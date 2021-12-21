STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six injured in blast at tea shop in Kerala, cops say no mystery behind incident

According to the police, the condition of tea shop owner Basheer and Sunny Chacko, a local resident, is serious. Sunny's palm got severed from the wrist in the impact.

Published: 21st December 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Keezhvaipur police have launched a probe (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Six people suffered injuries in an explosion at a tea shop at Pidannaplavu near Anicadu in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the condition of tea shop owner Basheer and Sunny Chacko, a local resident, is serious. Sunny's palm got severed from the wrist in the impact. They have been admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Keezhvaipur police have launched a probe into the incident.

An officer attached to the Pathanamthitta special branch police said there is no mystery behind the incident. Police suspect the explosives were brought for blasting. People in the area also use explosives for sinking wells in rocky terrain.

"The incident took place around 10 am. Basheer is the owner of the tea shop and Sunny blasts rocks for sinking well. People were chatting at the shop when an explosion rocked the area. Sunny and the tea shop owner suffered serious injuries while others escaped with minor injuries," said panchayat president Prameela Vasanth Mathew.

