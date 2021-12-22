Nine more Omicron cases reported in Kerala, tally in state now 24

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state reported nine more Omicron cases on Wednesday. The infection was detected in six persons who landed in Ernakulam and three in Thiruvananthapuram. The state has confirmed Omicron in 24 persons so far.

Two persons from United Kingdom aged 18 and 47, a 43-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy from Tanzania, 44 -year-old woman from Ghana and 26-year-old woman from Ireland had landed in Kochi. In Thiruvananthapuram, the cases were detected in a couple aged 54 and 52 and a 51-year-old woman from Nigeria.

All those infected who landed at Ernakulam airport on December 18 and 19 tested positive on arrival. They were taken to the hospital quarantine from the airport and their contact list does not include people from outside, said health minister Veena George.

The couple who landed at Thiruvananthapuram on December 10 tested positive a week later. Their two children are included in the primary contact list.

The samples of all the nine were tested for Omicron at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram.