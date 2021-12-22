STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unmarried Kerala couple, friend in custody for killing new born

According to police, the woman delivered a baby on Saturday night following which the trio drowned it in a bucket of water.

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thrissur police on Wednesday took into custody a young unmarried couple and its friend after they admitted to killing the couple's new-born baby by drowning it in a bucket of water.

The arrested include Megha(22), her lover Emmanuel(25) and his friend.

According to police, the woman delivered a baby on Saturday night following which the trio drowned it in a bucket of water.

The body was kept at her home and the next day the two men carried the body and disposed it off in a canal in the city.

On Tuesday, locals living beside the canal found a cloth bag and on opening it found the body.

Soon the police launched a probe and based on leads from a CCTV footage, they took Emmanuel and his friend into custody who confessed to the crime. Later, Megha was also taken into custody.

The woman's parents and siblings learnt about the incident only after the police came searching for her.

