Committed to Congress ideology, PT Thomas was deeply secular: Rahul Gandhi

They did it exceptionally well. I knew both at a personal level, and hence, it was a personal loss for me,” Rahul said.  

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Mourning the untimely demise of Congress state working president P T Thomas, party national leader Rahul Gandhi said the Thrikkakara MLA was a towering leader who guided the party at the state and national level.

“Thomas was deeply secular and committed to the Congress ideology. He was loved by all -- by people from all communities,” Rahul said while speaking at the commemoration function of ex-MLA C Moyinkutty at Kaithapoyil here on Wednesday. 

The Wayanad MP who reached here for a two-day function in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts cancelled all his scheduled programmes following PT’s demise and proceeded to Kochi. “I am here to attend the condolence meeting of Moyinkutty.

But unfortunately, it had turned out to be the condolence meeting of two leaders. Both leaders’ main skill was in bringing the people together -- bridging the gap between the people from different communities and backgrounds. They did it exceptionally well. I knew both at a personal level, and hence, it was a personal loss for me,” Rahul said.  

