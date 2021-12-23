Former schoolmate’s envy also led to Periya killings, finds CBI

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the double murder of Youth Congress activists at Periya in Kasaragod, has found a new angle in the gruesome crime — the role of an envious schoolmate!

While the CBI found that political enmity was one reason for the murder of Sarathlal, 24, and Kripesh, 19, at Periya on February 17, 2019, the agency in its chargesheet mentions the role of Gijin Gangadharan, 24, of Kalliot, a schoolmate of Sarathlal.

Gijin, the agency said, had been envious of the popularity of Sarathlal since their days at Government School, Kalliot. The CBI chargesheet was filed at the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court earlier this month.

Prior to the murder, first accused Peethambaran and co-accused Surendran, alias Vishnu Sura, were assaulted by Sarathlal and others on January 5, 2019 at Kalliot following a clash between KSU and SFI members. Peethambaran was personally very angry and campaigned against the celebration of Perumkaliyattam, a temple festival, since Sarathlal and other Congress workers who assaulted him were the organisers.

“Gijin, who was staying in the same locality as Sarathlal, had many political issues with the latter which started from their school days. Gijin was envious of Sarathlal due to his good influence among the youth in the area. Gijin, despite having huge wealth, could not make such an impact. Gijin took Peethambaran’s animosity as a chance and wanted the latter to take revenge. He also made all arrangements for the attack,” the chargesheet stated. After Sarathlal was released from jail in the assault case, Peethambaran and Gijin decided a retaliatory attack. It was Peethamabran and Gijin who approached CITU headload workers and one of them, eighth accused Subheesh, agreed to help them. However, other CITU leaders did not make any such promise.

The trio decided to carry out the attack on February 17, 2019, as Sarathlal and Kripesh would be at the temple late into the night due to the reception committee meeting as part of Perumkaliyattam. The attack was carried out beside the Kalliot-Thannithode road that passes by the areca nut plantation of Gijin’s family.

Sarathlal’s sister Amrutha, uncle Dhamodharan and other relatives returning after attending a marriage function reached the crime spot within 10 minutes of the incident. They took Sarathlal to the hospital. “On the way, Damodharan asked him who had attacked him and Sarathlal muttered Gijin’s name,” the chargesheet said.

A CBI official said Gijin was from a rich family and his father Sastha Gangadharan supported the CPM activities in the area. “Gijin played as crucial a role as Peethambaran in the case. He was involved in the conspiracy, planning the attack and arranging weapons. He was in the eight-member group that attacked Sarathlal and Kripesh. He was also involved in hiding the weapons used for the attack. He is yet to get bail in the case,” he said.

The CBI has filed the chargesheet against 24 persons, including former MLA and CPM Kasaragod district committee member K V Kunhiraman who has not been arrested so far. Currently, there are 17 persons still in jail after being arrested in the case.

