Place no wreath on me, play Chandrakalabham... softly: PT Thomas' last wish

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When one decodes Chandrakalabham Chaarthiyurangum Theeram..., the evergreen song from 1975 movie ‘Kottaram Vilkkanundu’, the person can see the beauty of the elixir of life in it. The song penned by the late Vayalar Ramavarma also puts forth a big question: “Will a person be given a chance to live, after death, on this beautiful earth once again?”

The reason the song has become a favourite among many is that it strongly reminds a person how lucky he or she is to be born on this earth, which is filled with colours, moonlight and loving hearts. In other words, it is also a pointer to the reality -- death -- and tells us that one day, we all will have to leave this beautiful world forever.

The strong connection of the song with life and death may be the reason why PT Thomas, the Congress leader who passed away on Wednesday, expressed in his last wish that it should be played softly while his body is kept for the public to pay homage.

It was to his close friend Dijo Kappan that PT, who after realising the seriousness of his medical condition, revealed his last wishes. PT was a man known for upholding sociopolitical and secular values. Accordingly, he wanted his body to be cremated at Ravipuram crematorium.

In a note, which he wrote on November 22, PT also asked his family to later inter a part of his ashes in his mother’s tomb at the Upputhodu church cemetery in Idukki district. He didn’t want wreaths to be placed on his body and wanted his eyes to be donated. As per his wish, his eyes were donated on Wednesday.

As a leader who always steadfastly stood for environmental protection and humanity, PT continues to inspire many even in his death.