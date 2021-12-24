Don’t portray all Muslims as part of SDPI: Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the recent murders in Alappuzha part of a planned conspiracy, the CPM has alleged that the RSS and the SDPI have been trying to create a riot-like situation in the state. The political murders in Alappuzha are not an isolated incident. It’s part of a move to disrupt the state’s peaceful atmosphere. Briefing the media on the CPM secretariat decisions here on Thursday, party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan took strong exception to campaigns portraying CPM leaders as people with SDPI links.

Kodiyeri rejected allegations of SDPI infiltration into CPM. “There’s no SDPI intrusion into CPM. If such moves come to the party’s notice, immediate action would be taken against them. Everyone who belongs to the Muslim community are not part of SDPI. Such a portrayal is wrong,” said Kodiyeri responding to allegations from different corners.

Referring to allegations by RSS, Kodiyeri criticised deliberate attempts to portray some party leaders including Alappuzha MLA H Salam as someone with SDPI links. “It’s part of a deliberate campaign to prevent minorities joining the CPM,” he said. Terming the allegations absurd, Kodiyeri said Salam has made it clear that he would take legal course of action against such allegations.

The CPM leader criticised RSS and SDPI for unleashing campaigns to create communal polarisation in the state. The police should probe into the conspiracy and bring the culprits before law. “There are no lapses on the part of police. Those who had planned the murder are now hitting out against the police. If political murders are planned by political parties, it will be difficult for police to nab the culprits. Hence the delay,” he said.