Monson case: ED accuses crime branch of non-cooperation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate probing money laundering related to the fake antique scam involving conman Monson Mavunkal on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the superintendent of the crime branch has not responded to requisition for certain information and documents related to the case. In reply, the state government submitted that the submission was not correct and that the crime branch has and will respond to all requisitions made, which will also be made clear in the report.

“I just want to make sure that there is no cover-up and the investigation against Monson is going on smoothly. I am trying to ensure that probes by both agencies have coalesced. Hence, I am asking for further reports on the case. I am not doing anything. Why are you worrying? I am just getting information. If I understand that the crime branch is conducting investigations fairly, I have no problem at all. You have already filed chargesheets in three cases,” observed Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The government submitted that out of the 12 crimes registered by the crime branch against Monson, the investigation into some of them have been completed, while the others are still pending. The special team is vigorously investigating various issues, including the involvement of police officers or persons outside India.

Appearing for ED, advocate Suvin R Menon, Central government counsel, submitted that the statements of some of the complainants were recorded and summons are being issued to the remaining complainants in the FIRs and other connected persons to record their statements under Section 50 of PMLA, 2002. He pointed out that the crime branch has not responded to its requests for information and certain documents in relation to the probe against Monson.

“As no reply has been received from the SP, crime branch, a reminder letter was addressed to it. For which a reply dated November 27 intimated that the statements recorded under Section 161 CrPC of some the important witnesses and the confessional statement of the accused Monson Mavunkal cannot be forwarded now as the investigation with regard to the contents is going on. However, the crux of those statements can be had from the CB Office if an officer is deputed for the same.

In the meanwhile, letters were addressed to various banks calling for information and details in respect of 53 accounts held by Monson Mavunkal and his associates and some replies are awaited. ED also sought a directive to the crime branch to share the copies of the documents, statement of Monson Mavunkal and statement of other witnesses for investigation under PMLA, submitted ED.

The court also noted that it has not found any reason to suspect the ongoing probe against Mavunkal by the crime branch. The court said the crime branch can also make it clear how it has responded to ED requests for information and documents.