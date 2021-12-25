STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People who oppose development to be countered: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said people who oppose development projects in a pointless manner will be countered by adopting a scientific approach. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said people who oppose development projects in a pointless manner will be countered by adopting a scientific approach. He was speaking after inaugurating the training for the first batch of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officers here on Friday.

“Some people will raise a banner of revolt against all the new initiatives in the state, but such opposition or protests can be dealt with by examining the reason behind the protests in a scientific manner. Projects like the national highway development, the Gail pipeline and the Kochi-Edamon power highway had faced stiff opposition from people,” he said.

The CM’s words assume significance in the backdrop of the severe criticism by the Opposition UDF and the BJP against the proposed SilverLine rail project. “Even those who unnecessarily opposed various projects just for the sake of opposing everything became beneficiaries of several of these projects,” the chief minister said. 

“The state had lost a number of projects due to unnecessary opposition. But things have changed. Now, there is a positive perception in society. We were able to convince protesters on the viability or necessity of these projects,” he said. “The state’s attempt to make KAS a reality had also faced stiff resistance.

But we were determined. Officials who are part of the system should also take a positive approach to develop the state. They should rise beyond departmentalism or red-tapism. The civil service and KAS should work in tandem to make great strides in the state’s development, he said.

While praising the civil servants of the state for their selfless service during the time of floods, natural disasters and pandemic, Pinarayi said a strong civil service is imperative for the effective administration as the government serves the people through civil servants. He also presented ID cards to the first rank holders of three streams in the KAS at the function. Revenue Minister K Rajan presided over the function.

