Kerala logs 1,824 fresh COVID-19 cases, 268 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 374 fresh cases.

Published: 26th December 2021 06:33 PM

The State had conducted 53,686 tests of which, 2,746 were confirmed RT-PCR tests conducted in a private facility.

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below the 2,000-mark on Sunday reporting 1,824 new infections which took the caseload to 52,23,293 till date.

Also, the State reported 268 deaths which raised the toll to 46,586 so far, an official press release said.

Of the 268 deaths, 16 were recorded over the last few days and 252 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 3,364 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries reached 51,65,164 and the active cases dropped to 22,691.

As many as 38,929 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 374 fresh cases, Ernakulam (292) and Kozhikode (256).

Of the new cases, 11 were health workers, 11 from outside the State and 1,678 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 1,124.

There are currently 1,21,509 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,17,637 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,872 in hospitals, the release said.

