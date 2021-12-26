STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala reports 19 more Omicron cases including an 8-year-old girl from Ireland; number of cases goes up to 57

Health minister Veena George advised everyone to be extra vigilant in view of the rise in Omicron cases in the State.

Published: 26th December 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

UK lockdown, Heathrow airport, Omicron, international, passenger, travel, Covid

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

KOCHI: Kerala has reported 19 more Omicron cases on Sunday taking the total number of cases with the new variant to 57.

The state health minister Veena George said that Ernakulam district reported the highest number of 11 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 6. Thrissur and Kannur districts reported one case each.

Out of the 11 persons who tested for the new variant in Ernakulam, 3 had returned from the UK, 2 from UAE, 2 from Ireland (including an 8-year old girl), 1 from Spain, 1 from Canada, 1 from Qatar, and 1 from the Netherlands.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a Ghana returnee, and 1 each who returned from UK and Qatar tested positive for the virus. Three contracted the virus through contacts.

The Thrissur native had returned from UAE while the Kannur native from Sharjah.

Veena George advised everyone to be extra vigilant in view of the rise in Omicron cases in the State. The minister asked the people to strictly adhere to Covid protocol. People returning from overseas were asked to strictly follow the quarantine norms.


 

Comments

