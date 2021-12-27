Trespassing case against ST youth earlier charged with vehicle theft

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The Kalpetta police have registered a case against Deepu Raghavan, 22, of Athikadavu Paniya colony in Meenangadi for trespassing into and attacking a private resort office at Kainatty near Kalpetta.

Sultan Bathery police had earlier arrested Deepu, who does not know driving, on the charge of vehicle theft and sparked a controversy. Two more theft cases were registered against him in Meenangadi police station limits later, which Deepu’s family claimed were fabricated by the police.

Now Kalpetta police have registered a case against Deepu based on a complaint from the owner of Orange County resort, Kainatty. The police said Deepu was drunk on December 25 midnight and broke into the resort during Christmas celebrations and destroyed its belongings.

The police on Sunday released Deepu on bail after registering a case under Sections 447 and 427 of the IPC. Police and family members had said Deepu was drunk at the time of the alleged vehicle theft.