K-Rail project: If not now, when, asks Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The SilverLine rail project will change the face of Kerala and the LDF government will brush aside the arrogance of those opposing it for political reasons, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He was speaking after inaugurating AKG Mandiram, the CPM’s district committee office, in Kasaragod on Sunday.

Now, it takes at least 12 hours to reach Thiruvananthapuram from Kasaragod, he said. “It causes a lot of hardship. But there is no option now,” he said. With the SilverLine, one can leave Kasaragod at 6 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am, and after work can take the train at 5 pm and reach Kasaragod at 9 pm.

Ernakulam is a big centre. “One can go to any parts of Kerala in two hours. But some people are saying they don’t want it... Their logic is not during your (LDF government’s) time,” he said. The chief minister then asked: “If not now when!”. That was the first time the crowd broke into loud applause in his 40-minute speech. A democratic government would listen to people’s reasonable opposition to the project.