Kerala SSLC, Plus Two 2022 exam dates announced; to begin in March 2022

The SSLC and Plus Two exams next year will be held from March 31 to April 29 and from March 30 to April 22, 2022, respectively.

Published: 27th December 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Examination

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC and Plus Two exams next year will be held from March 31 to April 29 and from March 30 to April 22, 2022, respectively. 

The exam dates were announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at a news conference here on Monday, December 27, 2021. 

While the SSLC model exam will be held from March 21 - 25, the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary model exams will be held from March 16-25. 

The SSLC - IT practical exam will be held between March 10 and March 19. The HSE and VHSE practical exams are scheduled to be held from February 21 to March 15 and February 15 to March 15 respectively. 

