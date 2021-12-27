Sabarimala Ayyappa temple closes

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Marking the conclusion of the 41-day-long first phase of the 2021-22 pilgrimage season, the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple here closed on Sunday.

The mandala pooja ceremony, which is performed after adorning the Thanka Anki on the idol of Lord Ayyappa, was organised under the leadership of Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru in the presence of Melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri at 12.40pm.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan, members Manoj Charalel and PM Thankappan, additional chief secretary, Devaswom, K R Jyothilal, special commissioner M Manoj, devaswom chief engineer Krishna Kumar, executive engineer Ajithkumar, devaswom executive officer Krishnakumara Warrier and administrative officer Sunilkumar were present at the ceremony.