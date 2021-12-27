STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sabarimala Ayyappa temple closes

Marking the conclusion of the 41-day-long first phase of the 2021-22 pilgrimage season, the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple here closed on Sunday. 

Published: 27th December 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

The Thanka Anki, the golden attire of Lord Ayyappa, being taken to the Sreekovil of Sabarimala temple on Sunday, Dec 26, 2021

The Thanka Anki, the golden attire of Lord Ayyappa, being taken to the Sreekovil of Sabarimala temple on Sunday, Dec 26, 2021. (Photo | EPS, SHAJI VETTIPURAM)

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Marking the conclusion of the 41-day-long first phase of the 2021-22 pilgrimage season, the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple here closed on Sunday. 

The mandala pooja ceremony, which is performed after adorning the Thanka Anki on the idol of Lord Ayyappa, was organised under the leadership of Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru in the presence of Melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri at 12.40pm.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan, members Manoj Charalel and PM Thankappan, additional chief secretary, Devaswom, K R Jyothilal, special commissioner M Manoj, devaswom chief engineer Krishna Kumar, executive engineer Ajithkumar, devaswom executive officer Krishnakumara Warrier and administrative officer Sunilkumar were present at the ceremony.

