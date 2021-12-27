STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Shashi Tharoor must toe party line on SilverLine or go: Congress Kerala chief K Sudhakaran

Congress state president K Sudhakaran has warned senior leader and MP Shashi Tharoor of action if he does not go with the party’s stand on the K-Rail (SilverLine) issue.

Published: 27th December 2021 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress president K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  Congress state president K Sudhakaran has warned senior leader and MP Shashi Tharoor of action if he does not go with the party’s stand on the K-Rail (SilverLine) issue. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Sudhakaran said if Tharoor could not accept the party’s stand on this issue, he could not remain in Congress.

K Sudhakaran

“The Congress state unit had asked Tharoor to clarify his stand on the issue. If the party takes a stand on an issue, all MPs and leaders must accept that. We can’t allow Tharoor to take a different position. At the same time, I don’t think that Tharoor has any other interests or agenda on the issue. What he said was that he had to study the project details. We hope he toes the party line soon,” Sudhakaran.

Last week, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan too also said in Kannur that leaders may have personal opinions on various issues, but once the party takes a decision, they have to follow it. 

‘Congress never ignored PT’

With two top leaders of the state unit expressing their strong displeasure at Tharoor’s stand, all eyes are now on the Thiruvananthapuram MP’s position on the project in the coming days. On Sunday, Sudhakaran said P T Thomas, who passed away last week, had never been ignored in the party.

He was denied the Idukki parliament seat as he didn’t have a winning chance during that election due to the changed social atmosphere prevailing there. It’s an accepted fact that no party could move forward without considering the opinions of religious and community organisations.

“Now, Congress feels that the party’s stand taken then on the Madhav Gadgil committee report on the Western Ghats was wrong,” said Sudhakaran. “The situation in our country demands a relook into the Gadgil committee report and other environmental issues.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran Shashi Tharoor SilverLine issue VD Satheesan PT Thomas
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp