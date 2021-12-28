Jewellery store owner, wife found dead at home in Kerala, cops suspect suicide

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A jewellery store owner and his wife were found dead at their house at Neyyattinkara town on Tuesday morning. Police suspect that the duo had consumed poison.

The deceased have been identified as Kesavan, 55, and Selvam, 50. Kesavan was paralysed 25 years ago and was subsequently moving in a wheelchair. He ran a jewellery store near Neyyattinkara.

During the last few days, Kesavan had been suffering from fever and his health had gotten worse. "Since the health of Kesavan was worsening, the two might have taken their lives due to despair. When the incident occurred, their 19-year-old daughter was present in the house," the police said.

The bodies have been moved to the Medical College for autopsy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)