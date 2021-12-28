STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jewellery store owner, wife found dead at home in Kerala, cops suspect suicide

During the last few days, Kesavan had been suffering from fever and his health had gotten worse

Published: 28th December 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A jewellery store owner and his wife were found dead at their house at Neyyattinkara town on Tuesday morning. Police suspect that the duo had consumed poison.

The deceased have been identified as Kesavan, 55, and Selvam, 50. Kesavan was paralysed 25 years ago and was subsequently moving in a wheelchair. He ran a jewellery store near Neyyattinkara.

During the last few days, Kesavan had been suffering from fever and his health had gotten worse. "Since the health of Kesavan was worsening, the two might have taken their lives due to despair. When the incident occurred, their 19-year-old daughter was present in the house," the police said.

The bodies have been moved to the Medical College for autopsy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neyyattinkara
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp