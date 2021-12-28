STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala's first musical stair at Ernakulam MG Road Metro Station

The state's first musical stair is painted in such a manner that all the notes are seen where people can dance on the stairs to produce music.

Published: 28th December 2021 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro

Kochi Metro (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is setting up the state`s first Musical Stair at MG Road Metro Station.

The Metro authorities pointed out that these kinds of staircases are usually seen in European countries where the people dance on the stairs to produce music. Even a person can compose new music on the staircase.

These staircases are painted in such a manner that all the notes/keys are seen. If a person knows how to play the piano or a keyboard,  the person can use their leg and feet than their fingers in creating music.

"Always climbing the staircase and climbing down from the staircase is a physical activity recommended by the doctors and health experts. KMRL also encourages good health and well-being of the people," an official statement by KMRL said.

This musical staircase was designed using various computer programs by a group of young engineers -  Jishnu, Akhil, Smruthi, Anand and Hena from Triaxia Infotech Pvt Ltd. Sumi Nadarajan, Senior Deputy General Manager, KMRL was the project coordinator.

Through the new installation, Kochi Metro hopes more and more people will come to the station and experience the musical staircase and the music produced by the stairs.

Singer Arya Dayal will inaugurate the musical stair on Wednesday at 5 pm.

Lucky dip for Metro riders

The lucky-dip contest organised by Kochi Metro for the passengers will continue on December 31, and January 1. Those who travel in Kochi metro on these days can drop their QR-coded tickets after writing their name and mobile number, in lucky-draw boxes kept at each station.

The first prize winner will be able to ride in the metro free of cost for a full year, while the second and third prize winners can travel free for six and three months respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Musical stairs Kerala metro rail Arya Dayal KMRL Triaxia Infotech
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp