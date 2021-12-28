Kerala's first musical stair at Ernakulam MG Road Metro Station

By Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is setting up the state`s first Musical Stair at MG Road Metro Station.

The Metro authorities pointed out that these kinds of staircases are usually seen in European countries where the people dance on the stairs to produce music. Even a person can compose new music on the staircase.

These staircases are painted in such a manner that all the notes/keys are seen. If a person knows how to play the piano or a keyboard, the person can use their leg and feet than their fingers in creating music.

"Always climbing the staircase and climbing down from the staircase is a physical activity recommended by the doctors and health experts. KMRL also encourages good health and well-being of the people," an official statement by KMRL said.

This musical staircase was designed using various computer programs by a group of young engineers - Jishnu, Akhil, Smruthi, Anand and Hena from Triaxia Infotech Pvt Ltd. Sumi Nadarajan, Senior Deputy General Manager, KMRL was the project coordinator.

Through the new installation, Kochi Metro hopes more and more people will come to the station and experience the musical staircase and the music produced by the stairs.

Singer Arya Dayal will inaugurate the musical stair on Wednesday at 5 pm.

Lucky dip for Metro riders

The lucky-dip contest organised by Kochi Metro for the passengers will continue on December 31, and January 1. Those who travel in Kochi metro on these days can drop their QR-coded tickets after writing their name and mobile number, in lucky-draw boxes kept at each station.

The first prize winner will be able to ride in the metro free of cost for a full year, while the second and third prize winners can travel free for six and three months respectively.