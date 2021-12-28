STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kitex camp violence: Police association demands detailed probe

Though the statement did not take the name of Kitex or its Managing Director Sabu M Jacob, the timing of the statement is self-explanatory.

A mechanic repairing the police jeep that was destroyed by migrant workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Police Officers’ Association (KPOA) has demanded a probe which can shed light on how migrant labourers at Kitex labour camp in Kizhakkambalam were able launch a coordinated attack against the police. KPOA general secretary CR Biju in a statement said that the ongoing inquiry should also look into the reasons for the brazenness shown by the labourers. 

Though the statement did not take the name of Kitex or its Managing Director Sabu M Jacob, the timing of the statement is self-explanatory. Moreover, the statement revealed that it was referring to the unsavoury incidents of Saturday midnight. The KPOA secretary pointed out that it is the first time that the police have come under organised attack and the police jeeps set on fire.

The employer is responsible for the conduct of labourers staying in company camps. “The employers cannot shirk  their responsibility towards such labourers. The reaction that the labourers had procured drugs from elsewhere and mounted an attack should be rubbished,” he wrote.

