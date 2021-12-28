Road accidents in Kerala's Kollam leave four fishermen dead, two injured

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Four fishermen were killed in a road mishap in Kollam in the wee hours on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The deceased have been identified as Karunambaram (56), Berkumans (45), both natives of Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram, with Justin (56) from Vizhinjam and Biju (35) from Tamil Nadu.

The accident took place near Edappallykotta on the Chavara National Highway at 12.30 am when an insulated van carrying fish to Thiruvananthapuram collided with the minibus carrying fishermen from Pulluvila to Beypore.

Additionally, two other persons have also been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

In another incident, two people were seriously injured when a Tamil Nadu registered mini lorry carrying coconuts collided with a transformer at Pallimukku, Kollam, on Tuesday at around 4.30 am.

The preliminary conclusion is that the driver fell asleep, causing the speeding vehicle to crash into a transformer. The front of the vehicle was completely destroyed due to the impact of the crash.

The rescue operation was difficult as the vehicle was stuck between the transformer and the post. The injured had to be rescued using JCB. It took about an hour to rescue the driver out of the wreckage.

Both the injured are from Tamil Nadu. They were admitted to Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospitals.