STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: Kerala HC admits petition filed by govt

The court also issued notices to Dileep and other accused persons and adjourned the case to January 6.

Published: 29th December 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday admitted a petition filed by the state government challenging the order of the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court rejecting its applications seeking to recall some of the witnesses and summon additional witnesses in the actor abduction case involving actor Dileep, for examination. The court also issued notices to Dileep and other accused persons and adjourned the case to January 6.

The state government argued that its plea for issuing summons under Section 311 of the Criminal Procedure Code to 16 witnesses for further evidence was rejected. Of the 16 witnesses, nine are additional witnesses and seven have already been examined. In fact, some of the witnesses were required to be recalled to identify the accused persons.

The trial court ought to have permitted the prosecution to further examine Vasudevan, who had stated about the presence of Pulsar Suni at the shooting location at Thrissur but he could not identify the prime accused while in the dock. Anto Joseph who was one of the first few persons to visit the victim in this case could not be examined. 

CDR details
Yet another witness, Sathya Moorthy, nodal officer of BSNL could not be examined before the trial court as he was laid up at the time of taking his evidence. His examination was essential to prove the CDRs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor abduction case Kerala High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp