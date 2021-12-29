Auto rickshaw and taxi strike in Kerala deferred after talks with transport minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The auto rickshaw and taxi strike on December 30 has been deferred following talks between transport minister Antony Raju and trade unions on Wednesday.

The minister has agreed to demands of the unions for a fare revision and entrusted retired Justice Ramachandran to study the new fare structure based on rise in expenses. The commission has been asked to submit the report in a month.

The strike call was made in the wake of a rise in expenses including fuel costs. The trade unions asked the government to increase the minimum fare, which was last fixed three years ago, by at least Rs 5.

Private bus owners had recently postponed a similar strike after an intervention by the transport minister.