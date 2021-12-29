STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shashi Tharoor finally toes Congress' line

Published: 29th December 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after Congress state president and MP K Sudhakaran lashed out at MP Shashi Tharoor on his stand on the SilverLine project, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan had extended an olive branch to the latter. This has led Tharoor, who is currently in the US, to toe the UDF line against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s dream project.

On Saturday, Satheesan wrote a detailed email to Tharoor after the latter had clarified that he was not in the know of the pros and cons of the project. Earlier, the UDF leadership had asked senior IUML leader and MLA M K Muneer to come up with a feasibility report on the controversial project. His findings were circulated among the UDF allies alone. 

In his reply to Satheesan, the Thiruvananthapuram MP highlighted that he has been convinced following the UDF’s findings which were forwarded to him. However, Tharoor had not met Sudhakaran as promised as the party state chief had sought an explanation from him after he did not sign the letter addressed to the Union railway minister against the project and signed by all other UDF MPs. 

It is reliably learnt that the two had spoken over the phone and had promised to hold a joint press meet here on Tharoor’s arrival from the US after January 14. “It is true that Tharoor’s tweets had caused unrest among the Congress leaders which led Sudhakaran to unleash a tirade against him. It is going to end harmoniously now,” a top Congress leader told TNIE.

