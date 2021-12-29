Two minor girls kill mother’s attacker in Kerala, surrender

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Two minor girls on Tuesday surrendered before the police at Ambalavayal in Wayanad, saying they killed a 70-year-old man — their relative — who tried to assault their mother. Based on the girls’ statements, the police recovered the body of Muhammad Koya M, a native of Aayiramkolli at Ambalavayal, from a well. The body was found in a sack. The police, who have detained the girls, have taken mother into custody.

Muhammad is the husband of girls’ paternal aunt. The girls — studying in classes X and XI — and their mother and Muhammad’s family have been living in the same house, but in different portions. “As per the statements of the girls, Muhammad tried to attack their mother around 11.30am. On seeing this, the girls tried to stop him. They hacked Muhammad’s head with an axe. The police recovered the body after the girls surrendered in the evening,” said Sobin K, sub-inspector, Ambalavayal.

“Muhammad has three wives and he was staying with his third wife at Ayiramkolli. The girls and mother are also living in the same house. Their living condition is bad, we can’t call it a house. It’s a shed. Their mother is also not well. She had a surgery recently. Neighbours said the girls had been facing problems from Muhammad and they might have committed the crime after suffering for long,” said Hafsath Kunnakkadan, Ambalavayal panchayat president.