Key events from Kerala that took place in 2021

From the high of effective Covid vaccination drive to the low of multi-crore-rupee bank frauds and cold-blooded political murders, 2021 witnessed the best and the worst of Kerala. Here, we present the key events in the year that went by in alphabetical order

Adoption row

The adoption row rocked the LDF government this year while social media remained divided on the issue. Social activist Anupama Chandran, 22, who was separated from her child, born out of wedlock with Ajith Kumar, was reunited with the baby in what is seen as a triumph for womanhood.

Bank fraud

Massive loan fraud in Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur and the scam at AR Nagar Cooperative Bank in Malappuram brought forth the question of how cooperative societies have become tools of financial malpractice.

Congress

The massive defeat of the Congress in the assembly polls had forced the high command to remove the old guard and appoint V D Satheesan as the Opposition leader and K Sudhakaran as the state Congress president.

Dams

Reviving the nightmare of the 2018 flood, dams were in the news this year. Unlike in 2018, the dams were opened well in advance with proper warnings and when the rivers were not in spate, preventing a catastrophe. Idukki’s Cheruthoni dam alone was opened four times this year. The opening of the Mullaperiyar dam by Tamil Nadu without advance notice also made news.

E-Bull Jet

Travel vloggers from Kannur — E-bull Jet — were arrested by the Kerala police for creating ruckus in MVD office. The arrest was followed by a social media protest from their supporters.

Fuel protest

The fuel price in Kerala touched D100/litre-mark for the first time, inviting protests from various political parties. Actor Joju George invited the wrath of the Congress following a row with party workers who were staging a protest by blocking the busy NH stretch at Vyttila.

Governor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan created ripples throughout the year — first by observing a day-long fast to create awareness against dowry-related harassment and later his tussle with the government over the appointment of vice-chancellors in universities.

Halal food

The campaign launched by Sangh outfits against halal food created religious disharmony in the state. DYFI later organised a food fest with the slogan ‘Don’t mix food with religion’.

Intrigue

The death of models — Ansi Kabeer, 25, and Anjana Shajan, 24 — in a late-night car crash in Kochi in November became an intriguing tale with several twists and turns.

Jayasurya

Actor Jayasurya won the state award for the best actor for his performance in the movie Vellam.

Kitex

Kizhakkambalam-based garment maker Kitex was in the news headlines after its promoter Sabu M Jacob said the company will not invest in Kerala anymore and announced a massive project in Telangana.

LDF

For the first time in the history of Kerala, a ruling front returned to power for the second consecutive term. Led by Pinarayi Vijayan, the LDF bagged 99 out of 140 seats in the Kerala assembly.

Monson Mavunkal

The fraudster who has duped celebrities, politicians, and even top police officers, Monson Mavunkal’s game was finally up. He was arrested in November.

Narcotic Jihad

A new term surfaced after Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt said Christian girls are falling prey to ‘Narcotic Jihad’.

OTT

As the Covid spread forced cinemas to remain closed, a large number of Malayalam movies were released on OTT platforms -- from Joji to Minnal Murali. When producer Antony Perumbavoor announced that ‘Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham’ will be released on OTT platforms, it led to a tussle between him and theatre owners.

Police

The inefficiency of the police department was exposed after it failed to anticipate the revenge killings in Alappuzha, and its alleged association with shady characters.

Quota

The Nair Service Society came out in the open against the state government’s move to implement a reservation quota for SC, ST and OBC classes in streams two and three of the Kerala Administrative Service. Various quarters raised objection against the government’s socio-economic survey to identify economically weaker sections among the forward communities

Sreejesh

P R Sreejesh, the star goalkeeper who was part of India’s bronze medal-winning Olympic hockey team, was bestowed with the Khel Ratna, the highest sporting honour of the country.

Trivandrum airport

The Trivandrum International Airport was taken over by the Adani Group from the Airports Authority of India in October.

Uniform

The year 2021 saw a new debate on the gender-neutral uniform in schools in Kerala after some schools replaced churidars and skirts with pants and shirts for girl students.

Vismaya dowry death case

Kerala’s social consciousness was jolted after Vismaya V Nair, an ayurveda student in Kollam, was found dead in her husband’s house under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment in June. Her husband Kiran Kumar was later arrested.

Weather change

The weather changes became more and more unpredictable in 2021. While the depression in the Arabian Sea resulted in heavy rainfall well after the monsoon season, in December the state is witnessing above-normal temperatures in some districts.

Xenophobia

Some of the returning NRIs complained of xenophobic behaviour of locals who feared that expatriates are carriers of the virus.

Yusuffali M A

Lulu Group founder and CMD Yusuffali M A was in the news this year, first when his chopper crash-landed in marshy land at Panangad in Kochi, and later the opening of the Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram.

Z

In a major crowdfunding initiative, D18 crore was collected for buying medicine Zolgensma for the treatment of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy in Kannur in July.

