Serial killer Ripper Jayanandan says his target of theft was another house

V Nanikkutty Ammal and her nephew T V Narayana Iyer were found murdered on May 30, 2004. Nanikkutty was also raped after the murder.

Ripper Jayanandan being taken to the house at Ponekkara in Kochi as part of evidence collection on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KP Jayanandan aka Ripper Jayanandan, a serial killer who was arrested in the Ponekkara twin murder case, confessed that he had originally targeted another house for carrying out the theft. Jayanandan was brought to the house at Ponekkara, where the murders were committed. as part of evidence collection on Wednesday. 

V Nanikkutty Ammal and her nephew T V Narayana Iyer were found murdered on May 30, 2004. Nanikkutty was also raped after the murder. Jayanandan decamped with 40 sovereigns of gold. However, he confessed to the Crime Branch that his original target was another house. He pretended to be a tender coconut seller and monitored the surroundings before planning the theft.

“Jayanandan said before he was able to break into the house which was his original target, the lights came on. So he ran to the neighbouring house where he found Narayana outside with the door open. He first killed Narayana. As Nanikkutty came out of her room, he killed the woman and raped her,” an officer said. 

Jayanandan also admitted to giving a portion of the stolen gold to his friend. The money obtained was used to buy household goods. However, Crime Branch has not believed his version and decided to quiz his wife in the coming days. He was involved in eight murders and more than 35 robberies. Crime Branch received a breakthrough after he disclosed his involvement in the murder to a prison mate at Poojapura Central Jail. 

