Eminent Malayalam actor GK Pillai no more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Malayalam actor GK Pillai died on Friday. He was 97.

Pillai has acted in about 325 films, mostly as a villain. He became active in the film field after serving in the Indian Army.

Pillai made his debut in the 1954 film Snehaseema opposite leading man Sathyan.

He was known for his long association with actor Prem Nazir, who also happened to be his schoolmate. After having played a villain for a better part of his life, Pillai later got to prove his mettle as a character actor, playing roles of family patriarchs and authoritative figures.

His famous films are Snapaka Yohannan, Thumpolarcha, Light House, Nayaru Pidicha Pulival, Kannur Deluxe, Sthanathi Saramma and Karyasthan.

He was active in film acting until the late 80s.

He also enjoyed a brief stint behind the camera when he assisted in the direction and editing departments of Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Swayamvaram.

His first TV serial was Kadamattathu Kathanar.

G Kesavan Pillai was born to Govinda Pillai and Saraswathiamma at Chirayinkeezhu in 1924. His schooling was at Sree Chithiravilasom School, Chirayinkeezhu.

His wife Ulapalakshi Amma had predeceased him.

He is survived by Prathapachandran, Sreekala R Nair, Sreelekha Mohan, Sreekumari B Pillai, Chandramohan and Priyadarsan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Pillai.

"Pillai endeared himself to generations through his varied acting style. His acting career spanning over six decades covered black and white films to TV serials," Vijayan said in a message.