STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt vetoed Governor's suggestion to confer DLitt on President Kovind, alleges Congress

On Thursday, while speaking to reporters at Sivagiri, Governor Khan said he knew certain serious things that even affect the dignity of the nation but he didn't want to speak about them

Published: 31st December 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presenting a memento to President Ram Nath Kovind | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hinted that there were some serious issues between him and the state government, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala asked the Governor to clarify whether he had recommended conferring the Kerala University’s honorary D.Litt on President Ram Nath Kovind.

Chennithala alleged that the recommendation of the chancellor was rejected by the vice chancellor as per the directions of the LDF government and this might be the reason behind the worsening of the relationship between Governor and the government.

On Thursday, while speaking to reporters at Sivagiri, Khan said he knew certain serious things that even affect the dignity of the nation but he didn't want to speak about them.

Asking six questions to Khan and the government over the recent disputes between them, he sought a reply at the earliest to clear doubts prevailing among people regarding this. Chennithala also asked the Governor to reveal all the facts behind the issue.

He asked under what statute the vice chancellor had handed over the chancellor’s recommendation on the D.Litt to the government and whether he had submitted it to the university syndicate and the senate for approval as per the procedure. He alleged that the LDF government was unduly interfering in the affairs of universities.  

On December 8, Governor Khan wrote a sharp letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan asking him to bring an ordinance to remove him as the Chancellor of Universities. The reappointment of Gopinath Raveendran as Kannur University VC seemed to have triggered the Governor's protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp