STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala seeks additional GST grants from Centre, nod for K-Rail project

Kerala has urged the Centre to come up with a state-specific package in addition to extending GST compensation period for five more years to tide over Covid-induced crisis.

Published: 31st December 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has urged the Centre to come up with a state-specific package in addition to extending GST compensation period for five more years to tide over Covid-induced crisis. At the pre-budget consultations convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal urged the Centre to support the state with additional grants. 

Balagopal said the delay in releasing GST grants compels states to go for short-term borrowings bearing interest cost. He pointed out that the state has been suffering a huge fall in revenue from the divisive pool. The state’s loss in 2020-21 would come to around Rs 6400 crore. The Union Government should compensate for the revenue fall and ensure sustained support, he said. 

Referring to the recent tendency of the Centre increasing cess and surcharges well above the basic tax rate and spiralling fuel price, the minister urged the Union Government to either remove or reduce the cess and surchage, especially on petrol and diesel.

‘Awaiting technical sanction’
The state finance minister also requested to expedite clearances for the SilverLine semi-high speed rail project. Later speaking to the media, Balagopal said the state is awaiting technical sanction from the Centre. He also expressed concerns that the negative approach by opposition parties may pose a hindrance to obtaining Central clearance

Other major demands

Annual borrowing ceiling of the state should be made unconditional. It should be brought down to 3% by 2025-26 through a reduction of 0.25% every year.

External borrowings from multinational and bilateral agencies through DEA should be kept outside the state’s normal borrowing ceiling for three years starting this fiscal.

Centre’s allocation under Centrally-sponsored schemes should be increased. Also state specific grants should be allowed to states.   

National Health Mission should be made a 100 pc Centrally-sponsored scheme

Special assistance package in Union budget to support counter cyclical measures taken by states to stimulate economic recovery. 

Current ways and means limit should be continued till next revision

Separate rehabilitation package for migrants returning to the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K-Rail project Kerala
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp