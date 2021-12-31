Killed in planned attack, say parents of Aneesh George who was killed by lover's father

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The parents of the teenager, who was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s father at Pettah, have alleged that it was a planned murder. Aneesh George, 19, was killed by Lalan Simon at his residence on Wednesday.

Lalan claimed that he attacked Aneesh suspecting him to be a thief, but police discarded this theory after they came to know that the two knew each other before. Aneesh’s mother Dolly said her son went to the girl’s house after getting a call from there. She said except Lalan, the rest of his family members had a good relationship with Aneesh.

“On the eve of the murder, Aneesh had gone to a newly opened mall with the girl, her sister and mother. On return, they dropped him at our house. On that fateful night, he got a call from the girl’s phone. It could have been either the girl or her mother, who had placed the call. Aneesh thought we might scold him for leaving the house at night and hence could have left without informing us,” Dolly said.

Dolly added that Lalan had a strained relationship with the rest of his family members and his wife had confided this to her. “She used to call me and tell me about Lalan’s behaviour. She had told me that Lalan was trying to bump her off. He used to harass the family members and on their insistence, Aneesh had intervened in their matter on a few occasions. On the fateful day also there might have been some issues in the family and Aneesh was summoned to the house,” Dolly added.

Aneesh’s father George said Aneesh’s murder was a calculated one as Lalan had hatred towards him for interfering in his family matters. Aneesh and the girl along with her mother were members of the church choir group. Aneesh had visited the house before also. Aneesh was stabbed by Lalan after he came to know the teenager was in his daughters’ room.

As the room was locked from inside, Lalan had forcefully opened the door and stabbed the youth twice despite the pleas of his wife and daughters. It was the injury on the chest that proved fatal. Lalan had told the police that he mistook Aneesh to be a thief and stabbed him. However, the police came to know about the relationship between Aneesh and the girl. They also got a statement that Lalan broke open the door despite his daughters telling him that there was no stranger in their room. Aneesh was a second-year BCom student of Bethany College, Nalanchira.