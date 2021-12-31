STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New start ahead of New Year: Anupama, Ajith and Aden are now officially a family

Beaming with joy after having registered the marriage at the sub registrar's office at Pattom, Anupama said that she was happy to start afresh following a long-drawn battle to get back her baby

Anupama S Chandran

Anupama S Chandran leaves for home with her child after securing a favourable order over her son’s custody, at Vanchiyoor inThiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The last day of 2021 saw Anupama S Chandran and Ajith Kumar B ending the year on a high note. On Friday, as 2022 was tiptoeing in, Anupama and Ajith got married to each other, with their one-year-old baby Aden standing witness to the joyous moment.

For the duo, it was a long legal battle to bring back the baby who was taken away from Anupama without her consent. The baby who was put in foster care and entrusted to the adoptive parents was brought back home after Anupama held indefinite protests and hunger strikes. And in the end, she along with her partner emerged victorious.

Beaming with joy after having registered the marriage at the sub registrar's office at Pattom, Anupama said that she was happy to start afresh.

"We had submitted all the documents for getting married a few weeks ago and we were asked to arrive on this day. I am happy that Aden was a witness to this. We are just happy for this moment," echoed Anupama and Ajith unanimously. Anupama said that it is also an end to the many remarks that cropped up on social media that questioned their relationship status. "There were a lot of comments in social media asking if we would get married or not. This is an end to all those comments," said Anupama.

Anupama was in the news after she went on a strike seeking that she be reunited with her son. Anupama, who is the daughter of Jayachandran, the Peroorkada CPI-M area committee member, had alleged that her baby was taken away by her family without her consent and given up for adoption. The court finally gave Anupama custody of the baby.

Anupama had been seeking criminal action to be taken against Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) general secretary Shiju Khan and CWC chairperson Sunanda who were involved in the adoption procedures. A departmental inquiry was also held by Women and Child Development Department director TV Anupama.

