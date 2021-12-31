Sahitya Akademi Award honours for Onakkoor, Raghunath Paleri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted Malayalam novelist George Onakkoor has been selected for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 in Malayalam for his autobiography Hrudayaragangal. The award carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh and an engraved copper-plaque. He was chosen for the award by a jury comprising Dr M Leelavathy, Dr KS Ravikumar and KP Ramanunni.

The Sahitya Akademi on Thursday announced different awards in 20 languages. Novelist and scriptwriter Raghunath Paleri has been chosen for the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2021. The award contains an engraved copper-plaque and cash award of Rs 50,000. The award was given for his novel Avar Moovarum Oru Mazhavillum.

Paleri was selected by a jury that included Dr K G Paulose, G Madhusoodanan and P K Gopi as members. Mobin Mohan was selected for the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2021 for his novel Jacaranda. The award carries an engraved copper-plaque and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. He was chosen by a jury comprising Prof A G Oleena, Jayachandran Pookkarathara and Dr Anita Kumary.

Onakkoor, 80, is a well-known novelist and short story writer. He has served as the director of State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications, chairman of State Resource Centre and director of Kerala State Institute for Children’s Literature. Onakkoor has earlier won Kerala Sahitya Academy Award, Sahodaran Ayyappan Award, KCBC Award, Keralasree Award, Thkazhi Award and Kesavadev Literary Award.

Some of his noted works include Akale Akasam, Illam, Ulkkadal, Uzhavuchalukal, Ezhuthappurangal, Kalthamara, Hrudayathil Oru Val, Adarunna Akasam and Marubhoomiyude Hrudayam Thedi. Paleri has made a mark in Malayalam literature both as a novelist and scriptwriter. Some his noted works are My dear Kuttichathan, Orkkunnuvo En Krishnaye and Paleri Puranam, among others. He has also directed a couple of Malayalam movies.