STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Shama Mohammed, Jebi Mather, Nisha Purushothaman may figure in Congress candidates’ list for Kerala polls

The name of Shama, a dentist who is serving the party as national spokesperson, has come up in Kannur and Taliparamba constituencies.

Published: 01st February 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of Congress leadership’s promise to field new faces and young women in the coming assembly elections, several names, including some familiar faces, are doing the rounds in party circles. Party insiders said KPCC  is considering the names of Shama Mohammed, AICC spokesperson, Jebi Mather, KPCC secretary and former Youth Congress national secretary, and Nisha Purushothaman, Malayalam TV journalist.

The name of Shama, a dentist who is serving the party as national spokesperson, has come up in Kannur and Taliparamba constituencies. If IUML agrees to swap the Kalamassery seat with Congress for another, Jebi is likely to be the UDF candidate from there, a source said. The source said Congress is considering Nisha in Udumbanchola seat, where it had lost by just 1,109 votes in the last elections. 

Apart from her familiarity as a media personality, Nisha’s family background — her father T G Purushothaman is a Congress leader who had for long served as president of Chakkupallam grama panchayat in Idukki — is also being factored in by the party.  Though T G Purushothaman is no longer active in politics, his image as a Congressman who has remained immune to groupism in the party, makes him acceptable to all sections within Congress and society. By virtue of this, if his daughter were to be fielded, she will be able to garner votes in the seat currently represented by Power Minister M M Mani.  CPM has been winning the seat since 2001. However, Congress is convinced it can not only give a tough fight but even break CPM’s winning streak. Meanwhile, Nisha told TNIE that reports on her candidature were mere speculation.

According to Ibrahimkutty Kallar, Idukki DCC president, “We hope Congress can wrest the seat this time. However, we have not proposed the names of anybody so far. The party will start candidate discussions only after February 5. I too have heard that Nisha Purushothaman is being considered in Udumbanchola, but from media reports only”.Though Shama’s name is being considered in Kannur and Taliparamba seats, it is learnt that she will prefer Kannur since her ancestral roots are there. She said she will contest the assembly elections if directed by the party.

“Both Rahul Gandhi and the KPCC said women and youth should be given preference. Let’s not forget that Kerala is one of the few states in India where women outnumber  men.  As announced by the senior leaders, if UDF fields more women and youth in the elections, the front will definitely win. Candidate selection is pretty crucial,” said Shama. 

Lathika Subhash, Mahila Congress state president, Bindu Krishna, Kollam DCC president, P R Sona, KPCC general secretary and former chairperson of Kottayam municipality and Shanimol Usman, sitting MLA in Aroor, are the other prominent woman leaders, likely to figure in the Congress’ list of candidates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala polls Shama Mohammed Jebi Mather Nisha Purushothaman
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp