STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ace cinematographer PS Nivas no more

National award-winning cinematographer P S Nivas (P Srinivas) died due to age-related illness at the Institute of Palliative Medicine here on Monday.

Published: 02nd February 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: National award-winning cinematographer P S Nivas (P Srinivas) died due to age-related illness at the Institute of Palliative Medicine here on Monday. He was 76. Nivas had wielded the camera for several noted films in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu. He bagged the national award for cinematography for the black and white Malayalam movie Mohiniyattam in 1977. The Andhra Pradesh government’s Nandi award was conferred on him in 1979. 

Born at Nadakkavu on Kottaram Road here, he left for Madras (Chennai) for studying motion picture photography after graduating from St Joseph’s College, Devagiri in Kozhikode. Nivas’ debut was through P N Menon-directed Kuttiyedathi (1971) as operative cameraman. Sathyathinte Nizhalil was his first film as an independent cameraman. Nivas’ other Malayalam films include Sindooram, Shankhupushpam, Sooryakanthi and Lisa. Nivas had shifted to Engapuzha in Kozhikode in 2017. He is survived by wife Shobha and children Don Nivas, Dhanisha Nivas and Dayana Nivas.

The dream debut
His dream debut in Tamil was through Bharathiraja’s ‘16 Vayathinile’ (1977). ‘Kizhakke Pogum Rail’ (1978), ‘Sigappu Rojakkal’ (1978), ‘Sagara Sangamam’ (1983) and ‘Nimajjanam’ (1979) are his other important works. Nivas’ Hindi movies are ‘Solva Sawan’, ‘Red Rose’, ‘Aaj Ka Dada’ and ‘Bhayanak Mahal’. He was associated with Bharathiraja in many films. The talented cinematographer had directed three films and produced two in Tamil as well. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp