STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala's ambitious Silverline gets Centre’s green light

The letter, dated January 5, also directed the project implementing agency (PIA)/state government to engage with Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) to finalise the funding aspect.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 63,941 cr is the estimated cost of the semi high-speed rail project

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre has given the green light to Silverline, the state’s Rs 64,000-cr semi high-speed rail project. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking the state government to expedite land acquisition after obtaining necessary clearances for the project.The letter, dated January 5, also directed the project implementing agency (PIA)/state government to engage with Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) to finalise the funding aspect.

“In the meanwhile, land acquisition and other clearances may be expedited by the PIA,” said the letter signed by Sitharaman.

The letter insists the state to complete ongoing projects worth Rs 43,200 crore before going ahead with Silverline. With Rs 1,10,055 crore set to be allocated for the overall development of the Railways under the National Rail Plan-2030, Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail) officials hope to start executing the Silverline project without delay.

“Silverline is already a part of the National Rail Plan-2030. With the budget insisting on implementing the plan in a time-bound manner, we feel the Silverline project too can be carried out without delay.

The FM’s letter on land acquisition and direction to initiate discussion with JICA are all positive developments as far as the project is concerned,” a K-Rail official told TNIE.“We are looking at a co-financing model. JICA has already evinced interest to provide $4.46 billion (Rs 33,000 crore) as loan.” 

Fund: K-Rail in touch with international agencies

“We are also in talks with Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and KfW. We have requested $1 billion from ADB, $500 million from AIIB and $2.5 billion from remaining agencies,” said a K-Rail official.“The entire loan amount will be delivered in tranches. All the agencies are awaiting the approval of the Department of Economic Affairs to take a final decision and have demanded at least 80% of required land to be in possession with the implementing agency for funding,” said the official.

The international currency fluctuation is likely to impact the borrowing cost of the project. “Though we receive the loans at an interest of 0.2 to 1.5%, we will have to consider the dollar fluctuations up to 3-4%. So, the final interest rate will come to around 4-5%. Compared to commercial banks, it’s still a competitive rate,” the official said.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, while presenting the state budget speech in January, had clarified that the state government was moving ahead with land acquisition. “The land acquisition activities for the Silverline Semi High-Speed Rail Project will be started in 2021-22 after completing necessary environmental assessment and clearance,” he had said.  

The 530.6-km-long corridor includes 185 hectares of railway land and 1,198 hectares of private land.
In the Rs 63,941-crore project, Rs 11,535cr has been earmarked for compensation. Of this, Rs 6,100 crore will be for acquiring private land, Rs 975 crore for taking over railway land and Rs 4,460 crore to pay compensation to structures that suffer damage. Another Rs 1,730 crore has been set aside for resettlement and rehabilitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
semi high-speed rail Kerala Kerala elections Kerala assembly elections Kerala assembly polls Silverline Nirmala Sitharaman Highspeed rail Kerala highspeed rail
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp