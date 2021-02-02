Seaman from Cherthala dies on merchant ship, family alleges captain’s negligence

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The parents of a youth from Cherthala who died onboard a merchant ship on the African coast have lodged a complaint with the Director General of Shipping demanding an inquiry into their son’s death. Abin P Vavachan, 31, son of P J Vavachan of Pallyathayil, Thaickal, Cherthala, died onboard a ship on January 18. Abin died due to meningitis. The body was brought here on Monday and the funeral will be held at Arthunkal St Andrews basilica cemetery on Tuesday. In the complaint, Vavachan alleged that delay in providing proper medical attention led to Abin’s death.

Abin died on the ship named Laperouse, managed and operated by the Executive Ship Management Pvt Limited, Mumbai.“My son had an experience of eight years as a seaman. He had joined the company last October. We had been in contact with him on the phone till January 12. After that, we couldn’t contact him in person, but his colleague informed us that Abin’s condition was getting worse.

He also said that Abin required urgent medical attention but the captain or the second officer was not attending him. On hearing the news, we made a series of phone calls, messages and mails to the company office at Mumbai, but all in vain,” the complaint said.

“As per the autopsy report, the cause of death is meningitis. But in case of a healthy youth, meningitis cannot be life threatening. According to the information we received, my son was sick and bedridden from January 12 to 18. The ship concerned is a gas tanker servicing as a supply ship and operates along the shore. Hence, the ship could have had access to any port like Lagos or Tema of Ghana within three hours or could easily connect with a local boat or other emergency services.

Air rescue also was available had the captain gave the nod for it. The officer did not show any humanitarian consideration to my son. This is a clear case of mercy killing of an Indian citizen working abroad and needs proper inquiry,” Vavachan said in the complaint.Besides Vavachan, Abin is also survived by wife Gifty, a one-month-old son and mother Rose Daleema.