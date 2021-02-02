Swathi music award for Pala CK Ramachandran, TM Krishna

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Carnatic musician Pala CK Ramachandran has been selected for the Swathi music award for 2018 instituted by the State government, while vocalist and Carnatic musician TM Krishna was chosen for the Swathi award for 2019, announced Cultural Minister A K Balan here on Tuesday.

The award, instituted in memory of legendary music composer Maharaja Swathi Thirunal, carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, citation and a statuette, and will be presented to them at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The winners have been chosen for the award by a jury comprising Mannur M P Rajakumaranunni, Mukhathala Sivaji, R Swaminathan, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akedmi chairperson KPAC Lalitha, cultural department secretary Rani George and principal of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram.

Theatre artists KM Dharmman and V Vikraman Nair have been chosen for the SL Puram award for the year 2018 and 2019, respectively. The award carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and statuette. The winners were chosen for the awards considering their contribution in the respective domains.

