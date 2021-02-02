Youth jailed in Kuwait: HC orders CB probe into drug ring’s role

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state police chief to order a Crime Branch probe into an incident which led to the arrest and detention of a Malayali, who was trapped into carrying contraband by an organised gang in Kerala, in Kuwait.

Justice VG Arun issued the order on a petition filed by S J Cleetus, Nayarambalam, Kochi, seeking an investigation into the incident. The petitioner’s son, Jomon, is undergoing imprisonment in Kuwait following his arrest by the police there, on the charges of having attempted to smuggle drugs into the Gulf country.

B J John Prakash, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that Jomon was trapped by a well-organised gang, which lures unsuspecting youth with the offer of employment abroad and use them as conduits for smuggling drugs. His family had informed the Excise Department about the incident and helped the department track down a person named Antony, through whom the excise officials were able to apprehend the notorious gang.

Despite having apprehended the drug ring involved in sending the petitioner’s son to Kuwait with the contraband, no investigation into that incident was conducted. When contacted, the Indian Embassy had informed the petitioner that his son would be released on pardon if the proof of investigation carried out by the agencies concerned in Kerala and evidence regarding Jomon’s innocence are produced before the authorities in Kuwait.

The Centre submitted that all necessary steps for securing a pardon for the petitioner’s son would be taken by the authorities if proof of Jomon’s innocence is provided by arresting the actual culprits behind the incident.The court observed that the petitioner’s grievance is genuine. The truth or otherwise of the allegation that the petitioner’s son is innocent and was trapped into carrying contraband by an organised gang is liable to be investigated. Failure to unearth the truth will result in more innocent youth being trapped. The illegal activity is against national interest and should be approached with all seriousness.

