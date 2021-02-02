STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Youth jailed in Kuwait: HC orders CB probe into drug ring’s role

Despite having apprehended the drug ring involved in sending the petitioner’s son to Kuwait with the contraband, no investigation into that incident was conducted.

Published: 02nd February 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state police chief to order a Crime Branch probe into an incident which led to the arrest and detention of a Malayali, who was trapped into carrying contraband by an organised gang in Kerala, in Kuwait. 

Justice VG Arun issued the order on a petition filed by S J Cleetus, Nayarambalam, Kochi, seeking an investigation into the incident. The petitioner’s son, Jomon, is undergoing imprisonment in Kuwait following his arrest by the police there, on the charges of having attempted to smuggle drugs into the Gulf country. 

B J John Prakash, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that Jomon was trapped by a well-organised gang, which lures unsuspecting youth with the offer of employment abroad and use them as conduits for smuggling drugs. His family had informed the Excise Department about the incident and helped the department track down a person named Antony, through whom the excise officials were able to apprehend the notorious gang. 

Despite having apprehended the drug ring involved in sending the petitioner’s son to Kuwait with the contraband, no investigation into that incident was conducted. When contacted, the Indian Embassy had informed the petitioner that his son would be released on pardon if the proof of investigation carried out by the agencies concerned in Kerala and evidence regarding Jomon’s innocence are produced before the authorities in Kuwait.

The Centre submitted that all necessary steps for securing a pardon for the petitioner’s son would be taken by the authorities if proof of Jomon’s innocence is provided by arresting the actual culprits behind the incident.The court observed that the petitioner’s grievance is genuine. The truth or otherwise of the allegation that the petitioner’s son is innocent and was trapped into carrying contraband by an organised gang is liable to be investigated. Failure to unearth the truth will result in more innocent youth being trapped. The illegal activity is against national interest and should be approached with all seriousness.

GANG HELD, INCIDENT NOT YET PROBED
Despite having apprehended the drug ring involved in sending the petitioner’s son to Kuwait with the contraband, no investigation into that incident was conducted

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Kuwait malayali youth
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp