Kerala to bring in ordinance issuing building permits based on self-declaration of owners

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet meeting has decided to bring in an ordinance to amend the Kerala Municipality Act 1994 and Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 in order to speed up the issuance of building construction permits. As per the new proposed ordinance, building permits can be issued based on the self-attested declarations of the owner and the empanelled licensee (architect, engineer, building designer, supervisor or town planner) who are authorised to prepare and submit the building plans.

The local body institutions secretary will issue the acknowledgement slip within five days of receiving the plan, which can be used as a building permit, the draft bill says. The building permit will be cancelled and a fine will be imposed if the details submitted by the owner or licensee in the declarations are found to be wrong, apart from cancelling the license of the licensee.

The fine will be Rs 2 lakhs for buildings having a plinth area up to 100 sq m for violations, Rs 4 lakhs for buildings having a plinth area up to 200 sq m area, and Rs 6 lakhs for buildings up to 300 sq m area. A joint declaration should be given by the owner and licensee and the building plan and site plan should be in tune with existing rules and laws, the draft bill says.

The 30-day time frame given for the local self-government institution secretary to take a decision on issuing the building permit has been reduced to 15 days. Work on commercial or industrial buildings that do not pose any threat can be started based on the self-declaration of the owner but the height of the buildings should be within 7 metres and up to two stories with a plinth area up to 100 sq m.

New revised salary from April 1

The cabinet meeting has decided to issue the new revised salary of government employees as suggested by the 11th Pay Revision Commission from April 1. The revised dearness allowance (DA) will be given with retrospective effect from July 2019. The new allowances suggested by the Commission will be given with effect from March 1, 2021.

The new special scale recommended for staff in the health sector will be allowed immediately, while the new scales suggested by the Commission for other sectors including career advancement scheme for employees will be implemented after a detailed scrutiny of secretary level committee. The committee headed by the finance additional chief secretary has been directed to submit a report in one month. A decision on revising the pension would be taken only after considering the detailed report of the Finance Department, the cabinet meeting decided.

Validity of PSC rank lists extended

The Cabinet also decided to request the Public Service Commission to extend the validity of the rank list expiring between February 3, 2021 and August 2, 2021 by six months. The decision was taken owing to the delay in holding PSC exams and publishing the rank lists due to the COVID-19 outbreak apart from giving time to hold appointments in the newly created posts in recent times.

Other major decisions

State to move an ordinance to form welfare fund for the workers who work under the MGNREGA and Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Schemes

Pension age of employees at Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre has been increased from 55 to 56

Cabinet nod for conditions stipulated for re-deploying the protected staff at aided schools, for which a software would be developed by KITE

Cabinet nod for giving 10 kg rice to non-priority ration card holders at rate of Rs 15 per kg in the months of March and April

Retd Justice Kurien Joseph has been appointed as arbitrator of the state government to deal with the arbitrations related to the construction of Vizhinjam International Port

Nod for acquiring 102.6 acres of land at Wariat estate in Wayanad (Chembra peak)

Nod for creating 72 posts to make functional Manjoor in Kottayam and Chithra in Kollam rural police stations

Rs 5 lakhs for Manju Manjesh who sustained injuries after the oxygen cylinder attached to 108 ambulance exploded

District court to be made as arbitration courts in order to settle arbitrations related to government agreements or parties with government

Salary of officers in United Electricals Limited would be revised and the long term contract of employees and labours in the company will be implemented with retrospective effect from January 2011

114 employees in C-DIT who have been working on contract over 10 years will be regularised

CIAL chief financial officer Sunil Chacko will be appointed as chairman of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation

Cabinet decided to approach Governor for the re-promulgation of 25 ordinances in the wake of expiry of the tenure of assembly meetings