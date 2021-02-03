Walayar case: Mother seeks CBI probe into younger girl’s death

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mother of two minor girls, who were found hanging in their makeshift house at Walayar in Palakkad in 2017 following sexual assault, approached the High Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI probe into the death of her younger daughter citing the state had sought the central agency’s investigation only into the elder daughter’s death.

She also requested the High Court to monitor the CBI probe to ensure the investigation is not prolonged indefinitely. She further alleged the government was not interested in bringing out the truth behind the death and barbarous act unleashed on her girls.

She submitted that the government was supposed to take atrocities against the SC/ST members seriously. But the government’s approach has been different, the petitioner stated. The two girls, aged 13 and 9, were found hanging in their one-room house 52 days apart — elder girl on January 13, 2017.