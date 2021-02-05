STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hindu leader RV Babu seeks boycott of bakery in Kerala selling halal food; held

Earlier last month, a group of Hindu Aikya Vedi activists had allegedly threatened a bakery owner in Ernakulam district for an advertisement saying that halal food was available there.

Published: 05th February 2021 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

A butcher arranges pieces of meat at his shop in Marseille

Representational photo (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

KOCHI: A leader of the Hindu Aikya Vedi, a Hindu organisation, has been arrested for allegedly calling for a boycott of a bakery selling halal food, police said on Friday. The general secretary of the outfit RV Babu was arrested and released on bail on the condition that he appears before the court on February 8.

"A case was registered on January 29 but since he had not appeared despite notice, we arrested him. He has been released on bail on condition that he will appear before the court on February 8. Babu had through social media too urged the people to boycott the halal certification," they said.

Earlier last month, a group of Hindu Aikya Vedi activists had allegedly threatened a bakery owner in Ernakulam district for an advertisement saying that halal food was available there. BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the police registered the case to appease Islamic fundamentalists. "Has Kerala turned into an Islamic country to ban any opinion on halal food? This is against the freedom of expression," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Aikya Vedi RV Babu Ernakulam bakery Halal food
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp