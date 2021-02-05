IAS officer VP Joy to be made new chief secy, Mehta CIC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior IAS officer V P Joy, of 1987 batch, will be the state’s new chief secretary. He will assume office when incumbent Vishwas Mehta retires on February 28. Mehta will assume charge as the state’s chief information commissioner (CIC)after his retirement.

Joy, the seniormost after Mehta, was serving as secretary (coordination) with the central secretariat. He recently returned to the state from central deputation and was appointed as officer on special duty in the rank of additional chief secretary. Joy’s tenure will extend till June 30, 2023. Home Secretary T K Jose is next in line.