Kathakali doyen Mathoor Govindankutty passes away

KOTTAYAM: Mathoor Govindankutty, 81, who enthralled Kathakali lovers with his fine portrayal of female characters, passed away here on Thursday. The artist, who tested positive for Covid two weeks ago, had recovered from the disease but developed breathing difficulties and was on ventilator support for the past two days.

“We were intimate friends and shared the stage for decades. He was proficient and effortless in performing various characters. He used his imagination to improvise the performances. His death is a huge loss,” said Kalamandalam Gopi. A contemporary Mankulam Vishnu Namboothiri, Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair, Madavoor Vasudevan Nair and Kalamandalam Gopi, Mathoor was conferred with the Kerala State Kathakali Award in 2011. It was after witnessing the performance of maestro Kudamaloor Karunakaran Nair as Damayanthi that Mathoor decided to concentrate on female characters.

“Mathoor Ashan had performed the role of Kunthi in Karnasapadham at Mannurkavu in Kollam on January 16, which was his last performance,” said Kathakali artist Pallippuram Sunil.Mathoor had performed in Italy, Germany, France and England. He was conferred with the Union government’s senior fellowship, Sahitya Akademi award, Kerala Kalamandalam award, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award and Madavoor Vasudevan Nair award. Mathoor’s wife Rajeswari --- daughter of Kudamaloor Karunakaran Nair --- had predeceased him.